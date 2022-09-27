Countdown begins for major Stockton & Darlington Railway milestone

The new logo for the Stockton & Darlington Railway bicentennial. Credit: Tees Valley Combined Authority

The official countdown to the 2025 Stockton & Darlington Railway bicentennial celebrations has begun with three years to go.

Organisers have unveiled the new brand for the anniversary representing the original steam engine, the 26-mile rail line between Witton Park to Stockton and a historic two-hole sleeper stone.

This design will be used to promote the festivities taking place for the bicentenary.

Cllr Shane Moore, Tees Valley Combined Authority Cabinet Lead for Culture and Tourism, said: "With just three years to go until the 200th birthday of the railway that transformed the world, we’re kicking off proceedings by launching the bold branding that will accompany the celebrations and signpost people to the events, activities and festivities taking place to honour it.

"People in our region are justifiably passionate about our rich rail heritage, and this enthusiasm extends right across the globe as our innovation played a part in the transport development of so many countries.

"To mark the occasion, we’re planning a huge number of events for everyone – from families keen to learn more to the die-hard rail enthusiast – to make sure the milestone gets the recognition it deserves."

Opened on 27 September 1825, the Stockton & Darlington Railway's (S&DR) combination of steam locomotives with a mainline and branches open to the public and carrying a wide range of goods and passengers made it unique.

The S&DR’s vision of an ever-expanding network and its influence in inspiring engineers from across the UK, Europe and the USA, transformed society, trade and transport across the globe.

At the heart of the celebrations are plans for a recreation of the inaugural journey from Witton Park via Shildon and Darlington to Stockton using the replica Locomotion No.1.

This will lead to the launch of a permanent visitor attraction linking museums and historical sites across the line as well as a number of other commemorative activities.

It is hoped the activity will also trigger dozens of mini-carnivals, parades and celebrations across communities right along the route, and a programme of outdoor theatre, visual arts and events will also be produced.

Niall Hammond, Friends of the Stockton & Darlington Railway, said: "We’re thrilled that several years of work by a wide range of partners and funders is now beginning to deliver a fantastic event for 2025 and a lasting, permanent visitor attraction for the years beyond.

"We expect the world class heritage of the S&DR to inspire our communities and to attract an international audience to help us celebrate the railway that got the world on track."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...