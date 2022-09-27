A man charged has been charged with conspiracy to murder and possession of a shotgun after an incident in South Shields.

Police received reports of a disturbance at an address on Brownlow Road shortly after 9pm on 21 September.

It was reported someone shot a firearm at the address before making off.

Nobody was injured during the incident and it is not believed there is a wider threat to the public.

Following the launch of an investigation, a 28-year-old man was charged with conspiracy to murder and possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life.

He is due to appear before South Tyneside Magistrates Court on Tuesday 27 September.Detective Inspector Louise Jenkins, of Northumbria Police, who is leading the investigation, said: “As soon as this incident was reported we launched a full investigation, which swiftly resulted in a number of arrests.

“Thanks to the hard work by our detectives and support from departments across the Force, we have brought charges in relation to this incident.

“As this case is now at court, I would ask people to avoid speculation both in the community and on social media as this could prejudice future proceedings.”

She added: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for their support as part of this investigation.

“We do believe those involved are known to each other and that there is no wider risk to the public.

“Incidents of this nature are rare in our area, however when they do occur, we are committed to bringing those responsible to justice.

“Any incident where a firearm has been discharged is dealt with extremely seriously and violence of this nature will not be tolerated.“We will continue to have an increased presence in the community and would ask anyone with information about this incident who hasn’t already come forward to contact us.”Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website, or by calling 101, and quoting log NP-20220921-1130.You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

