A man has been taken to hospital after he fell from a ship into the North Sea.The seaman plunged into the North Sea off the coast of Blackhall, County Durham, on Monday while he was being moved to a transfer vessel.Lifeboat volunteers from Hartlepool RNLI rushed to the scene after a 2pm mayday and arrived just ten minutes later.They found the casualty had been pulled from the water by crew who were giving him first aid.The lifeboat followed the transfer vessel back towards Hartlepool where it was calmer and put two volunteers aboard to help.Ambulance and air ambulance crews were waiting at Hartlepool lifeboat station on the boats' return and took the man to hospital.

Hartlepool RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Chris Hornsey said: "Once again a quick response from the volunteer crew meant we were heading out to sea in a matter of minutes and working alongside the other agencies involved is something we train for on a regular basis."A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 2.15pm this afternoon."We assisted the RNLI with the rescue of a patient on arrival back at the lifeboat station in Hartlepool."We dispatched the air ambulance, our crews and a clinical team leader and we took the patient to James Cook Hospital."