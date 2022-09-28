A man has suffered a brain bleed and fractured skull following an altercation in Hartlepool.

Officers are investigating the incident which took place in the town centre at about 2am on Sunday 25 September.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said the victim had been involved in a verbal altercation with two other men on Murray Street, close to the junction with Milton Road.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Both males reportedly made off towards Grange Road, following the assault.

The first male - who is described as white, in his mid-twenties and around 5’2” - 5’4”, medium build with short black hair, wearing a long-sleeved grey top and black bottoms – punched the victim to the face, knocking him to the ground.

The second male is described as white, around 35-years-old, around 5’7” tall, skinny build with short brown hair. He was wearing a long-sleeved black top and black bottoms.

The victim was taken to hospital where he is being treated for his serious injuries.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police by calling 101.

