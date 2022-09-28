Meet Joy Cowan the Berwick fundraiser nominated for a Pride of Britain award

A lady from Berwick-upon-Tweed has been nominated for a Fundraiser of the Year award as apart of the Pride of Britain awards.

Joy Cowan has spent the last seven years fundraising for Berwick's Cancer Cars.

Berwick Cancer Cars takes more than 20 people to and from hospital appointments every year. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

Every week Berwick Cancer Cars takes more than 20 people to and from hospital appointments, driving more than 130 thousand miles a year.

Video report by Tom Barton.

Maureen Barrett is a cancer patient who uses the services to get to her chemotherapy appointments.

She said: "It makes it a lot easier because you're constantly worrying, you're constantly having to come down for different things and just make things a lot easier. You ring them up, they organise it and it's sorted and done.

"I just think it's absolutely amazing the fact that somebody can do this and put it all together. The organisation and how many people volunteer to do it is just amazing."

Joy Cowan fundraises to make sure the charity have enough money in the bank to keep its six cars on the road.

Joy was nominated for a Pride of Britain award by her friend Pamela Richardson.

Mrs Richardson said: "She puts herself out 110% for the charity and there's never any questions about it. She just does it. And I think that's how there's so much money raised. Because of the type of person she's."

Mrs Cowan used the cars herself when she was diagnosed with breast cancer 8 years ago. After she recovered, she decided she wanted to give something back.

Mrs Cowan said: "Just great satisfaction and you know that you're helping so many people out.

"That you're actually getting them to the hospital and the fundraising side pays to keep the cars on the road. If you make money, you think, oh, that's this month's fuel paid for and just knowing that the patients are comfortable."

Andrew Smith from the Cancer Cars charity said people from Berwick with cancer struggle with transport especially as the nearest hospital is 60 miles away.

He said Mrs Cowan fundraising efforts are essential to getting poorly patients to their appointments

Mr Smith added: "You always need that one special person that's going to boost us all up, because it's tough to run a charity like this. It's constant.

"We have the support of the town, but unless you have people like Joy pushing people forward, then yeah, we would struggle."

The regional winner of the Fundraiser of the Year Award will attend the Pride of Britain ceremony in London.

