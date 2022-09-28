Three people are in critical condition following a late-night crash.

The single-vehicle collision happened in Hartlepool shortly before midnight on Tuesday 27 September.

Emergency services were called to Powlett Road at about 11:54pm.

Three people were taken to the major trauma unit at James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough.

They are in critical condition, a spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said.

A NEAS spokesperson said: "We received a call to 999 at 23:54 last night to reports of a one vehicle road traffic incident on Powlett Road in Hartlepool.

"We sent seven resources to the scene, including specialist paramedics and transported three patients to the major trauma unit at James Cook hospital in a critical condition."

Four roads - Easington Road, Powlett Road, Raby Road and Winterbottom Avenue - were closed for a number of hours on Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: "A road traffic incident took place in the early hours of 28 September 2022 on Powlett Road, Hartlepool, in which three people were injured."

