Some of Newcastle United's biggest stars helped honour members of the community at the Newcastle United Foundation's annual awards dinner.

The dinner, which took place at St James' Park on Tuesday 27 September, is a celebration of the achievements of children, young people, families, and adults united by the foundation.

Newcastle United Head Coach Eddie Howe and his coaching staff, Magpies co-owner Amanda Staveley and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi and players including Dan Burn, Joe Willock, Sven Botman and Sean Longstaff were among those who attended.

Newcastle United Women’s team were also at the event, which saw two former Newcastle United players, Terry McDermott and John Beresford MBE, inducted into the club's Hall of Fame.

McDermott enjoyed success with the Magpies as a player before working for a number of years on the coaching staff alongside the likes of former manager Kevin Keegan.

Beresford played during Newcastle United's famous 'entertainers' era of the 90s.

Beresford said: "I'd like to be really relaxed and say 'yeah, it's great', but I can't tell you, I am so over the moon. Delighted, I've got a buzz about it.

"I've been to this over the years and I've seen ex-players get it and I am not going to lie, sometimes I've been jealous, so to have that kind of recognition, in my eyes, it goes a long, long way."

After a positive start to the season, the event gave some of Newcastle United's first team players the chance to mix with supporters and reflect on the games they've played so far.

Willock said: "The community is a massive part of Newcastle United, we're a family club and the community is so important for us, so to attend these events and meet some of the community and the foundation is great for us."

Longstaff said: "The work of the foundation does inspire us as footballers. One of the reasons I wanted to get involved with the foundation as an ambassador was to help people close to me at home.

"It makes sense being from Newcastle and the foundation is helping people from my home-town, so its a no-brainer for me to get involved.

"It's really special what they do and how they do it and how they change so many lives and we need to give it as much recognition as we can do to help the foundation keep building and keep doing that."

Dan Burn said: "I think its good to support and the foundation does great work around the North East. I think it is important on nights like tonight to help do some fundraising and hand out some awards."

About 400 guests were at the black-tie gala to hear the stories of inspirational individuals supported by the charity to achieve their goals in life.

Their work to create positive change for themselves and the region celebrated by all at St James' Park.

