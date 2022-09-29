A Middlesbrough actor, who appeared in a number of Hollyoaks episodes and was an extra in TV show Vera, has appeared in court charged with rape and child cruelty offences.

Rizwan Khan has been charged with five counts of rape, one section two offence of the Sexual Offences Act, and one count of causing unnecessary suffering/injury to a child.

The 37-year-old spoke only to confirm his name, age and address during the short hearing at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 28 September.

John Garside, prosecuting, said six of the charges were indictable only and must be heard at a higher court.

Khan, who wore a black jumper and white shirt, did not enter a plea to the charges during the hearing.

He is understood to have appeared in a number of episodes of hit TV soap Hollyoaks as well as an extra in ITV's Vera and film Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

Khan, of Union Street, Middlesbrough, will next appear at Teesside Crown Court on 26 October.

He was granted unconditional bail.

