A famous pie maker which employs more than 200 people has gone into administration.

North Yorkshire company, Vale of Mowbray, confirmed in a statement on Thursday morning, that administrators have been called in, with the loss of 171 jobs.

The well-known firm, which is based in Leeming Bar, near Northallerton, was established in 1795 and has been making pork pies since 1928.

The pie maker has been established for 227 years. Credit: Vale of Mowbray

Specialist business advisory firm, FRP, were appointed as joint administrators on Wednesday 28 September.

Martyn Pullin, partner at FRP, said: “The Vale of Mowbray was a proud family business with a loved brand that has been synonymous with pork pies for generations.

"The increasingly difficult trading conditions being experienced by many energy and labour intensive manufacturing businesses have ultimately led to the business’ closure."

The company, which bills itself as the UK's number one pie maker, had 219 employees.

A spokesperson for FRP said: "Vale of Mowbray is a historic business that traces its roots to the Vale of Mowbray Brewery, which was opened in 1795.

"The family-owned business, which is based in Leeming Bar, North Yorkshire, began making pork pies in 1928 and has since established itself as the UK’s leading pork pie brand.

"The business has experienced significant financial challenges in recent years due to rising raw material input prices, increasing energy costs and sector-wide recruitment challenges.

"A marketing process was conducted to attract fresh investment into the business but, without any viable offers and without the resources to continue trading, the directors have appointed administrators and closed the business. The business employed 219 staff.

"On appointment, 171 roles were made redundant. The remaining staff have been retained in the short term as the Joint Administrators wind up the operations of the business and move towards an asset sale of its two freehold manufacturing sites in Leeming Bar, plant and machinery, as well as intellectual property."

The company has been making pork pies since 1928. Credit: Vale of Mowbray

Mr Pullin, added: “We are urgently calling on any interested parties to come forward. In the meantime, we are preparing to wind up the business’ operations and move towards an asset sale in line with our statutory obligations.

"We are on site and supporting staff, through what is an extremely challenging time, as we support claims to the Redundancy Payments Service.”

