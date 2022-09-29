A two-year-old girl is in critical condition after an incident at a home in County Durham.

Police were called to the address in Shotton Colliery on Wednesday 28 September following a report of a child suffering a medical episode.

Paramedics attended the scene and the girl was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) in Newcastle by an air ambulance.

She remains in critical condition, a spokesperson for Durham Police said today (Thursday).

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody.

Durham Police said a vehicle had been damaged while officers were attending the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Christopher Barker said: “We appreciate that friends, family and neighbours are deeply concerned by this incident, but we ask that the community refrains from speculation over the circumstances or naming of those involved online.

“A police vehicle was deliberately damaged whilst in attendance at the scene, and I’d like to remind the public that obstructing our officers as they carry out their enquiries is not helpful.

“Please allow us the space to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the incident.”

