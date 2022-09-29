A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead in a block of flats in Newcastle.

Police have cordoned off the Mansion Tyne student accommodation block on Howard Street after emergency services discovered a 24-year-old man had died.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time.

Police officers working at the scene in Howard Street, where a 24-year-old man has been found dead. Credit: NCJ Media

Forensic officers have descended on the scene conducting searches in relation to the ongoing investigation.

Police received a report of concern for the welfare of a man at an address on Howard Street at about 4:30pm on Tuesday - dispatching a unit to the scene.

Other emergency services also attended, but a 24-year-old man was confirmed deceased.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “Shortly before 4:30pm on Tuesday police received a report of concern for the welfare of a man inside an address on Howard Street, Newcastle. Police and emergency services attended but sadly a 24-year-old man was confirmed as deceased.

“While enquiries are at an early stage, a murder investigation has been launched and a 21-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident. He remains in custody at this time. It is believed the two men were known to each other and there is no risk to the wider public, but officers will remain in the area.

“The man’s next of kin have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist officers.”

