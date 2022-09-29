Violent murderer Lee Nevins is on the run after absconding from prison for the second time.

Nevins and his accomplice Mark Lang were jailed for life for killing disabled man, Lee Jobling at his Gateshead home, in 2006.

But just two years into his life sentence, Nevins escaped while being taken from prison to hospital for treatment. He spent a week on the run before finally being arrested in Scotland.

And now the murderer is once again at large after absconding from an open prison.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: "HMP Sudbury is working with police to recapture Lee Nevins quickly and on capture he faces longer behind bars."

HMP Sudbury is a category D prison in Ashbourne, Derbyshire.

Nevins' first escape from prison

In 2008 a huge manhunt was launched for Nevins after he got away after being taken from high security Frankland Prison, in Durham, to Sunderland Royal Hospital after suffering a hand injury.

A damning report later revealed a series of blunders by prison staff had allowed Nevins to escape.

A Prison Service investigation found prison guards failed to search the killer or securely attach handcuffs or restraints.

Nevins was also able to smuggle his address book and paper clips from his cell to help and he was allowed to wear civilian clothing rather than prison uniform.

Bungled attempts to track him down meant he was free to roam the streets for nearly a week.

During Nevins' days on the run Newcastle Central Station was put into lockdown.

Police cleared and closed the station for 40 minutes after getting a tip-off that Nevins was to arrive in Newcastle at 7pm.

It turned out to be a false alarm and after a thorough search of the area and all trains was carried out the fugitive was nowhere to be seen.

A £1,000 reward was also offered for information leading to Nevins' capture, and several people were arrested. However, Supt Gordon Milward, of Northumbria Police said the killer was not a danger to the general public.

Nevins was eventually arrested after he was found walking along the High Street in Tillicoultry, near Stirling, in Scotland.

Police said he gave himself up without a fight and was taken to a police station in Scotland.

Later, at Peterborough Crown Court, Nevins admitted escaping lawful custody.

He was given 12 months in prison, to run concurrently with his previous sentence.

The murder of Lee Jobling

When Lee Jobling was six his mum Shirley, who was divorced from his dad, died suddenly from a brain haemorrhage.

Lee and his two brothers went to live with his aunt and uncle, Angela and Garry Knotts, at their home on Gateshead’s Leam Lane estate.

At the age of 15, Lee suffered serious head injuries after falling from a bridge while out playing with friends. He suffered a brain injury and spent almost two weeks in a coma.

The accident left Lee walking with a limp and suffering from memory problems.

Months before he died, he moved into his own flat.

On Saturday 8 April 8, 2006, Lee invited friends to his flat, on Cotemede, for some drinks, but word of the gathering got out at the local pub, and after closing time Lee Nevins and Mark Lang made their way to his home.

High on drink and drugs, the pair, who did not know Lee, did not leave with the other guests, but stayed at the flat, where they launched their prolonged attack in the early hours.

Lang and Nevins taunted and mocked Lee before repeatedly punching and kicking him in the head.

When paramedics forced their way into Lee’s home they found him lying unconscious. He died in hospital around three weeks later.

Nevins, then 23, of Leam Lane, and Lang, 24, of Harlow Green, Gateshead, were charged with murder.

They pleaded not guilty but were convicted after a two-week trial, at Newcastle Crown Court, during which both killers each tried to blame the other.

Judge John Milford jailed them for life, ordering that Nevins, who had previous convictions for violence, serve a minimum of 17 years and Lang at least 16.

