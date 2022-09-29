A farmer from North Yokrshire has been nominated for a Pride of Britain award due to his rock'n'roll barn fundraisers for charity.

Peter Fall hosts a yearly music concert called 'The Barn That Rocks', inside two of his barns.

Video report by Jonny Blair.

Every year his barn transforms from a working barn to a concert venue, with all proceeds being donated to charity.

He's held ten of them, bringing in big money for charity in the process.

Every year Peter Fall's barn transform from a work barn to a concert venue for charity. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

Mr Fall said he is shocked to have been nominated.

He said: "Last thing I ever expected. I haven't come down yet.

"I'm so grateful to raise all this money because it's going to people who are less fortunate than ourselves."

He was nominated by Joanne Flynn.

She said: "Pete is quite humble. He will just say oh you lot do it. But he puts it on. As you can see this barn now looks like a working farm barn. And he transforms it into this big gig."

Joanne Flynn nominated Peter for the award. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

Carol Craddock, one of the helpers of the events, said: "He puts his life and soul into it. I can't say more than that. He wants to make us happy. And amazingly he makes a lot of money for charity."

Mr Fall has raised more than £107,000 for different causes with £75,000 of that being donated to Friends of the The Friarage Hospital in Northallerton.

Lyn Proud from the Friends of Friarage charity said: "Friends of Friarage, as a charity, raise money for equipment which perhaps the NHS can't fund or doesn't come within the NHS budget.

"Some of the things we've done since our association with Peter is to develop the Strive academic centre, a state of the art teaching centre.

"The dialysis unit, a first for the Friarage hospital. And we've also purchased a Heidelberg Retinal Tomography machine which allows us to diagnose and manage the treatment of glaucoma in patients."

