Police have identified a man who died off the North East coast.

Gerald Josephy Dimzon fell overboard from a transfer vessel into the North Sea off the Hartlepool coast on Monday 26 September.

Officers are investigating the circumstances of the incident but said they are not treating the incident as suspicious at this time.

Mr Dimzon, who is from the Phillipines was rescued from the water by fellow crew members

The 55-year-old man died a short time later.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: "Officers are still investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, but are not treating the incident as suspicious at this time.

"His family have been notified and our thoughts are with them at this sad time."

