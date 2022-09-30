Ambulance workers are set to vote on whether to take industrial action over pay.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) faces a strike vote as the GMB Union launches a formal industrial action ballot.

The announcement comes following a consultative ballot which saw almost 90% of NEAS members vote in favour of a walk out.

GMB's membership includes 750 NEAS paramedics and ambulance workers, who are angry over the Government’s imposed 4% pay award, which they say leaves them facing a real terms pay cut.

GMB has also announced a formal strike ballot among almost 1,500 members at Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Michael Hunt, GMB organiser, said: "Ambulance workers should not be worrying about having to choose between eating or heating this winter whilst providing a crucial public service across our communities."

"North East Ambulance Service is in disarray; it can only keep going thanks to the good will of the overworked and undervalued crews. But good will only goes so far.

"GMB members have a clear message for the Government and the employer: ‘we are worth more, we deserve more, we are willing to make a stand and we want a ballot for strike action’.

"GMB Union will stand shoulder to shoulder with our members and fight for the above inflation pay rise that our NHS workers deserve."

Karen O’Brien, director of people and development at NEAS, said: “Although NHS pay is set nationally, and is therefore outside of our control, we recognise this is a very difficult time for everyone right now, including our colleagues.

"We value the contribution of all our colleagues who, regardless of where they work within our organisation, work incredibly hard every day to keep our patients safe. We understand their concerns around feeling overworked, and are confident that this feeling should start to ease following significant additional investment in our service, which is being spent on recruiting more people to join our teams.

“If industrial action is taken, we will work together with our trade union colleagues to keep critical services running.”

