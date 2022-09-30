'I'm speechless': North East Pride of Britain award winner revealed

The winner of the Regional Fundraiser of the Year Pride of Britain award has been announced today.

The award was given to Joy Cowan from Berwick-upon-Tweed who has spent the last seven years fundraising for Berwick's Cancer Cars.

ITV Tyne Tees surprised Joy today to tell her the good news.

When given her celebratory flowers and trophy she said: "Thank you so much - oh, I'm shaking."

"I'm speechless, for a change.

“Absolutely amazing."

Ray Spencer MBE, who is the Chair of Judges for the award, said: "I was very, very impressed that we have people with such big hearts, right across the north, who are making a difference in their communities.

“What I loved about Joy is she'd had her personal challenges and she'd turned that challenge round, she'd overcome that battle against cancer and now she was doing something positive for her whole community, day in, day out, she helps Berwick Cancer Cars.

“Great story - well done Joy."

When ITV Tyne Tees gave Joy her trophy she said she was speechless. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

Joy is looking forward to going down to London for the Pride of Britain ceremony in November.

She said: "What an occasion. New dress!"

Berwick Cancer Cars takes more than 20 people to and from hospital appointments every year. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

Every week Berwick Cancer Cars takes more than 20 people to and from hospital appointments, driving more than 130,000 miles a year.

Joy fundraises to make sure the charity has enough money in the bank to keep its six cars on the road.

She was nominated for a Pride of Britain award by her friend Pamela Richardson.

