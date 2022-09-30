A lifeboat was called to rescue a man in the early hours of Friday after he became trapped on rocks near the shoreline.

Hartlepool RNLI volunteers assisted the man, who was trapped near the end of the Banjo Pier, at Middleton.

They were alerted by Humber Coastguard at 3:15am on Friday 30 September.

The inshore lifeboat 'Solihull' and four crew members was launched in foggy conditions at 3:26am.

With the assistance of the Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue team, the lifeboat crew recovered the casualty and brought him back to the lifeboat station to an awaiting ambulance.

Hartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat helm Matt Blanchard said "Working with the Coastguard team we brought the incident to a satisfactory end and we hope the casualty makes a quick recovery following his ordeal."

