A Newcastle woman has been nominated for a Pride of Britain award for installing life-saving defibrillators in her community.

Kath Hindmarsh has so far placed eight defibrillators in North Kenton following the death of her ex-husband John Hindmarsh.

Mr Hindmarsh, who is the father of her sons, collapsed and died three years ago after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 52.

The family decided to buy a defibrillator in his memory. Ms Hindmarsh then had the idea to fundraise for more.

Video report by Julia Barthram.

She said: “They have been instrumental. They have been accessed. There have been some of them that have actually saved lives.

"The local ones have been accessed 30 times since being installed.

“The more of them that are about, the more likely they are to be involved in the saving of lives.

"But it's the fact that they're actually there ready for use - that brings comfort to people. I know because people have stopped me in the street and said.”

The family of John Hindmarsh, who died of a cardiac arrest, decided to buy a defibrillator in his memory. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

When a person goes into cardiac arrest, there is a ten minute window in which a defibrillator could give them a chance to survive.

If there had been a defibrillator nearby when Mr Hindmarsh went into cardiac arrest, it may have saved his life.

When a person goes into cardiac arrest, there's a ten minute window in which a defibrillator could give them a chance to survive. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

She added: "We're not saying that that would have definitely saved him but it may have given him a fighting chance."

Kath Hindmarsh and her partner Carl Bell train people how to use the defibrillators. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

Ms Hindmarsh and her partner Carl Bell also train people how to use the machines, which are all located in a well-known location, and make sure they are maintained.

Wendy Graham, from their local pub, The Windsor, has received training from the couple.

She said: “Oh I think it's absolutely brilliant, it is, it's brilliant. You never know when it's going to be needed, so it's great that Kath's fundraising to put them in all the local areas.

“The pub's the heart of the neighbourhood, so we just thought it would be excellent for everyone to use if needed.”

The Windsor pub in Kenton has received a defibrillator, fundraised by Kath Hindmarsh. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees ITV

The ninth defibrillator is being fitted at Kenton Amateur Boxing Club and a tenth is already on order.

Mark Jones, a boxing coach from the club said: “Ten defibrillators in the local area, it's phenomenal. She needs a lot of praise for what she's doing in the local community.”

The ninth defibrillator fundraised for by Kath Hindmarsh is being fitted at Kenton Amateur Boxing Club. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

Ms Hindmarsh is modest about her efforts and was stunned at her Pride of Britain nomination.

She said: “It's a total honour and we feel very privileged that someone's thought what we do is so special but don't think it's justified.

“I've watched the awards before and I don't compare myself in any way to some of the other amazing work and things that other people have done.

“I'm just working in my community, trying to make it a safer place.”

The regional Fundraiser of the Year Award will be announced on Friday 30 September and the winner will attend the Pride of Britain ceremony in London.

