A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in a student flat.

Police were called to a block of student accommodation in Howard Street, Newcastle on Tuesday 27 September to reports of concern for a 24-year-old man.

When officers arrived at the scene the man was confirmed dead.

A murder investigation was launched and a man has now been charged.

Aaron Ray, of Mayfield Road, Sunderland has been charged with murder and remains in custody.

He is due to appear before Newcastle Magistrates' Court on Saturday 1 October.

The victim is yet to be formally identified but it is understood he is a 24-year-old man from Cumbria.

