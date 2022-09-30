Bosses at Newcastle Airport have rejected calls from some of the region's politicians to change its name as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

A Conservative councillor and two MPs from the North East had suggested renaming the airport to "Newcastle Queen Elizabeth International Airport" following the Queen's death.

A spokesman for Newcastle Airport said: "We understand the sentiment of the suggested renaming of Newcastle International Airport to honour Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"The suggestion has been discussed at board level but we have concluded that changing the name of the airport would not be a feasible response.

"Newcastle International Airport is an established name in the global aviation market, which has taken many decades to build up. We are currently reviewing how the airport will commemorate Her Majesty's reign."

It comes after Northumberland County Council launched a public consultation on a permanent memorial for the Queen in the county.

Part of the airport, which is near Ponteland, falls within the boundaries of Northumberland.

Cllr Gordon Stewart, who represents Prudhoe South, said it would have been a fitting tribute to the late monarch.

He said: "I really hope that residents take part in the council's consultation which is open until the 19 October. I will be making representations to the airport management suggesting that it be renamed Newcastle Queen Elizabeth International Airport.

"This will create a region wide lasting memorial to our longest serving monarch. We have seen the airport grow during her reign to now it being a vital part of life in the North East."

The call was backed by Hexham MP Guy Opperman as well as North West Durham's Richard Holden.

Mr Opperman said: "Newcastle International Airport is not just a modern and vibrant gateway for trade and tourism but also a major employer in the area offering a wide range of opportunities, many of my constituents are proud to work there.

"It is right to consider such a memorial to Her Majesty, which will help to put our area even more on the map."

Mr Holden added: "This is an excellent idea from local Conservative councillor in the North East and one that I support 100%. The North East had a special and storied bond with the late Queen Elizabeth II.

"The pain of the nation was nowhere more apparent than up here. Renaming Newcastle Airport to Newcastle Queen Elizabeth International Airport in her honour will be a fitting tribute to her over 70 years of service."

Ideas are currently being explored to pay tribute to Her Late Majesty in another way.

Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...