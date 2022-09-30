Owners of the former Stack in Newcastle have submitted plans to create a new pop-up version of the popular venue.

If successful, it will occupy the site in the Stephenson Quarter behind Central Station and next to the Crown Plaza Hotel and will be in place for a year.

The site is also planned to be home to the popular Hadrian’s Tipi over the Christmas period.

The shipping container village shut its doors in May 2022.

The former site on Pilgrim's Street is under development to become the new home for the Government department HM Revenue and Customs.

Plans are currently being finalised for a new permanent Stack venue in the city, with details of the scheme – and new location – to be unveiled in the future.

The temporary plot will see the creation of a number of shipping container bars, a double tipi, street food vans, a stage and large screen, which wall on one level.

Neill Winch, chief executive of Danieli Group, which owns Stack Newcastle, said: “We were overwhelmed by the emotional response our customers shared about their sadness at the closure of Stack Newcastle in May, so we are very excited to be able to announce our plans which we hope will mean its return just in time to celebrate Christmas.

“Our customers have been very vocal in letting us know that they would be delighted to see Stack come back sooner rather than later, which is why we have taken this opportunity to open a temporary scheme.

“Plans are underway for a more permanent scheme, and we aim to release further details in the coming weeks, but in the meantime hope this news will be well received by our customers.”

