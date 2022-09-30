Newcastle United have finalised an agreement which will see highly-rated Australian forward Garang Kuol joining the club from A-League side Central Coast Mariners in January.

The 18-year-old made his international debut for Australia against New Zealand last week, becoming the youngest Socceroo since Harry Kewell in 1996.

He only made his A-League debut for the Mariners in April but made an immediate impression, scoring four goals in his first seven appearances as a substitute.

Born in Egypt, Kuol moved to Australia with his family as a refugee and joined the Mariners' impressive youth system in January 2021.

Kuol said: "It's unreal. As a young boy in Australia, the Premier League is the main thing that everyone watches but nobody actually thinks they'll reach those heights.

"To be one of those people, to be in the position I am, it's amazing. "Now that I've signed for Newcastle, I want to train hard, play hard, hopefully go to the World Cup and come back here."

Newcastle United sporting director, Dan Ashworth, said: “Garang is a very promising young talent and we are excited that he’ll be continuing his development as a Newcastle United player.

"Our philosophy is to invest in our Academy and in exciting young players for the future, as well as in players required to make an immediate impact in the first team.

"We wish Garang the best of luck in his remaining games with Central Coast Mariners and we hope to see him on the international stage again very soon.”

