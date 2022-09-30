Nicotine products will be offered to schoolchildren in York in a bid to tackle a rising number of teenagers vaping.

The campaign by City of York Council is targeting secondary schools and sixth forms students after a recent survey found one in five have used an e-cigarette.

The free support also includes Nicotine Replacement Therapy and an awareness campaign on the health risks associated with both smoking and vaping.

It will run for three months, starting in October during the national stop smoking campaign Stoptober.

A recent NHS Digital national campaign surveyed about 10,000 school pupils aged 11 to 15 years of age, which showed a decrease in numbers of school children taking drugs and smoking cigarettes.

However, there was a rise in vaping, with 9% of 11 to 15 year olds currently using e-cigarettes.

Closer to home, the council surveyed 4,267 children and young people from 37 schools between October 2021 and January 2022, as part of its York Schools Survey.

Of those surveyed:

19% of secondary and sixth form pupils had used an e-cigarette and 10% had used conventional cigarettes

26% of year 12 pupils have tried or used cigarettes

52% of year 12 pupils do not know where to get help to stop smoking

12% of pupils said they wanted help to stop smoking, this rises significantly to 44% in year 12

Councillor Carol Runciman, executive member for health and adult social care at City of York Council, said: "This is a big issue nationally, not just York.

"But we hope that by raising awareness of where to get help through the health trainer team, more young people will seek help to quit vaping or smoking for good."

The long-term effects of e-cigarettes are still unknown and the NHS warns they are not risk-free, with the liquid and vapour containing potentially harmful chemicals also found in cigarette smoke.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says that there is growing evidence suggesting that smoking e-cigarettes could be associated with "lung injuries".

A selection of vaping products displayed in a vape shop. Credit: PA

Deputy headteacher of Archbishop Holgate's School, Daniel Furniss said: "I know that many schools, including ours, are educating pupils on the dangers of vaping and smoking, however, the ease of buying e-cigs is not helping the issue, nor is the pretty way in which they are packaged.

"We urge pupils across the city to take up this free support and for parents and carers to talk to their children, to help raise awareness about the health risks and dangers.

“Together we can really try and get on top of this and make a big difference in York’s secondary schools.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...