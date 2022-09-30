Rail passengers in the North East have been told to prepare for disruption ahead of 10 days of major works around Newcastle station.

Network Rail engineers start work on Saturday 1 October to renew 750 metres of track and other equipment.

The stretch of track to the east of Newcastle Station, supported by timber since the 1980s, is will be replaced by a concrete layout.

Journeys between York, Newcastle and Edinburgh will be affected by the work.

Many LNER, Northern, TransPennine Express, CrossCountry and Lumo services will be replaced by buses or diverted.

Disruption will be most severe on days around strike action organised for Saturday 1 October and Saturday 8 October.

A full list of changes to services on each day of the works can be found on Network Rail's website.

Ben Brooks, from Network Rail, told ITV News Tyne Tees, said: "[The track has] served us well for 30 years since the 1980s when this part of the railway was electrified.

"So we're replacing it with a concrete layout. We're working here over a nine day period.

"On the weekends we've also got work right way up the line between Newcastle and Edinburgh, so we're packing as much in as possible so we really minimise disruption to passenger journeys."

