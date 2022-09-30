A woman who was found drunk on the street with her half-dressed toddler in the middle of the night has appeared in court.

The mum was discovered on a Teesside street corner with the child - who was wearing only one shoe - and began “shouting, swearing and screaming” at police officers as they tried to help her.

The "extremely emotional" 25-year-old, who suffered significant domestic abuse, left her friend’s home after a disagreement.

The Stockton woman appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 29 September and pleaded guilty to being drunk in charge of a child.

Lynne Dalton, prosecuting, said police were alerted by a member of the public to an “intoxicated female stood with a young child” at about 12:40am on 5 July.

The woman was described as being in a distressed state with the child crying.

She was standing on a grassy area at the junction of Parliament Street and Pearson Walk when officers arrived at the scene.

Ms Dalton said she was "visibly intoxicated" with her eyes glazed and speech slurred.

The court heard how the child was dressed in leggings and a t-shirt with no coat and wearing only one shoe. The woman was also still dressed in her work uniform.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, argued with police officers, with her behaviour described as "unpredictable and heightened". She was "shouting, swearing and screeching" during the incident.

She was clinging onto the child as officers repeatedly asked her to sit in the police vehicle due to it being in the early hours of the morning, the court heard.

Officers took the woman and child to her mother’s address. She was reportedly unsteady on her feet and her behaviour continued to be erratic and unstable while inside her mum’s home.

Ms Dalton added that she continued shouting, swearing and screaming inside the address.

The woman sobbed in court as the details of the offence were read out.

Brett Wildridge, mitigating, said police have not enquired about the woman’s wellbeing following the incident. He confirmed that social services are involved to support the mum.

Mr Wildridge said the woman had finished work, went to her friend’s house and consumed alcohol. However, her child was "hysterical" and "wouldn’t settle" so she left.

The court heard how she has had "significant domestic abuse issues" and she was "extremely emotional".

The woman told deputy district judge Davies that she has contacted domestic violence organisation Harbour Support Services.

She also added that the relationship has ended.

Judge Davies accepted there were extenuating circumstances and issued a six-month conditional discharge.

The woman must pay a £26 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

