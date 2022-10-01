A County Durham toddler who was critically injured during an incident has died.

Emergency services were called to Milton Grove in Shotton Colliery. Two-year-old Maya Louise Chappell was airlifted to the RVI in Newcastle in a critical condition on Wednesday 28 September.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and said a man in his 20s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault with intent to cause serious harm.

A spokesperson from Durham Constabulary said: " We can confirm a 2-year-old girl has sadly died following the incident on Wednesday. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

"A dedicated team of detectives from the Major Crime Team are continuing to investigate the circumstances of this tragic incident and are currently following a number of lines of enquiry."

Police have said the man arrested on Wednesday had been released pending further inquiries.Durham Constabulary has asked people to allow officers to carry out their investigations and not speculate on the circumstances surrounding the incident.Detective Chief Inspector Christopher Barker said: “We appreciate that friends, family and neighbours are deeply concerned by this incident, but we ask that the community refrains from speculation over the circumstances or naming of those involved online.“A police vehicle was deliberately damaged whilst in attendance at the scene, and I’d like to remind the public that obstructing our officers as they carry out their enquiries is not helpful.“Please allow us the space to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the incident.”