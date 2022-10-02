A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Newcastle.

Police were called to a student accommodation block on Tuesday, after concerns for the welfare of a 24-year-old man.

When officers arrived at the flats on Howard Street, they confirmed the 24-year-old was dead and a murder investigation was launched.

Officers carried out their investigations at the student accommodation block. Credit: NCJ Media.

Following inquiries, police have charged Aaron Ray, of Mayfield Road, Sunderland with murder.

He was remanded in custody and appeared before Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 1 October.

Police have identified the victim as 24-year-old Jackson Brockbanks from Whitehaven.

