Teddies, toys and balloons have been left outside the home where a little give was found fatally injured.

Two-year-old Maya Louise Chappell died on Friday, two days after she was airlifted to hospital from a house in County Durham.Maya was found in a critical condition after emergency services were called to the property, on Milton Grove in Shotton Colliery, on Wednesday afternoon.Maya's death is being investigated by Durham Constabulary's Major Crime Team. A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene. He was questioned on suspicion of assault with intent to cause serious harm before being released under investigation.Det Chief Insp, Christopher Barker, earlier said: “We appreciate that friends, family and neighbours are deeply concerned by this incident, but we ask that the community refrains from speculation over the circumstances or naming of those involved online."

Tributes have been left for 2-year -old Maya. Credit: NCJ Media

Tributes continue to be left outside the home where Maya was found. One card says: "RIP Maya, fly high beautiful baby."

While another reads: "Sleep tight Princess."

Messages of condolence have even been left by people who did not know Maya, but have been touched by the tragedy.A card said: "Rest in peace you beautiful girl. We did not know you but you have left a hole in all our hearts. Fly high sweetheart."Maya's heartbroken dad James Chappell took to social media to announce the death of his daughter, who he described as: "My life, my earth and my idol".A JustGiving page has been set-up to help raise money for Maya's funeral, which has more than £5,000 in donations.

