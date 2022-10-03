Play Brightcove video

Donations to help victims of Russia's invasion of Ukraine are drying up amid the cost of living crisis.

Volunteers at Sunderland for Ukraine, which was set up earlier this year, said that donations had reduced as people tighten their belts.

The aid organisation was set up to send vital supplies to people in the war-torn country, as well as provide basics for refugees who have settled in the North East.

Organisers say the number of items being given locally has slowed down - and they are blaming the cost of living.

Katarzyna Posnik, from Sunderland for Ukraine, said: "It has dropped dramatically. At the beginning of the war we used to get loads and loads of donations. Obviously now everyone is struggling. It's not that they don't want to give, it's more about rising bills. People are struggling themselves."

The group has a base at Hope Church in Sunderland, where it also runs education and support classes, as well as social events for people who have been forced to flee their homes in Ukraine.

There is concern about what the future might bring for families who rely on their help, particularly as the cost of living crisis looks set to stay.

Ms Posnik added: "If donations don't pick up and we don't get funds... it would be a huge, huge problem for most of these families."

