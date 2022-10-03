Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has been sacked with immediate effect, the club has confirmed.

In a statement, Middlesbrough FC said the contract of manager Chris Wilder has been terminated with "immediate effect".

Leo Percovich will take over first team affairs in the interim basis, assisted by Craig Liddle, Mark Tinkler and Lee Cattermole.

A spokesperson for the club said: "The club would like to place on record its thanks to Chris and his staff for all their hard work over the past 11 months."

Wilder joined the club last November and departs with Boro currently in the Championship relegation zone.

Boro have won only two of their 11 Sky Bet Championship matches this season and sit in the bottom three after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Coventry.

