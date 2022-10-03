Play Brightcove video

The Northern Lights were on show across the region on Sunday night.

There was an amazing show of the aurora borealis in Kielder, in Northumberland.

The show was also captured at Bamburgh and further south at Steetly Pier, in Hartlepool.

The Northern Lights, captured at Bamburgh by Craig Strawbridge. Credit: Craig Strawbridge

Cameras at Kielder Observatory caught a time lapse of this display on Sunday 2 October.

Astronomer Dan Monk, who works at Kielder Observatory, said: "We saw one of the best displays of the Northern Lights in a long time from the UK."

Tom Wright, who caught the phenomenon at Bamburgh lighthouse, said: "By far the most stunning thing I have ever witnessed."

The light show happens when atoms in the Earth's high-altitude atmosphere collide with charged particles from the sun.

The Northern Lights were captured at Steetly Pier, in Hartlepool at about 11:15pm by Paul Gale. Credit: Paul Gale

