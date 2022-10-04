A murder investigation has been launched after a 14-year-old boy died following a suspected assault.

Emergency services were called to the Aycliffe Crescent area of the Springwell Estate, Gateshead, just after 8pm on Monday 3 October.

The boy was taken to hospital but died in the early hours of Tuesday, a spokesperson for Northumbria Police said.

Officers said he had suffered an injury consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Meanwhile, a 13-year-old girl has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and also remains in custody.

There is a police presence in Aycliffe Avenue following the death of a 14-year-old boy. Credit: NCJ Media

Chief Superintendent Helena Barron said: "A teenage boy has sadly died and his family have been left devastated beyond belief. Our thoughts are very much with his loved ones at this time and we are supporting them in every way we can.

"We are determined to find out exactly what happened and a full investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

"We have arrested two teenagers in relation to the incident and officers remain in the area to carry out a range of enquiries and offer reassurance to the community.

"While incidents of this nature are rare in our region, whenever they do occur we are committed to bringing those responsible to justice."

She added: "We would ask the public not to speculate on details of the investigation.

"What might seem like an innocent post on social media to you, could in reality disrupt an on-going investigation and cause further upset to the family of the victim.

"We would ask that if you did see something or have information in relation to what has happened, please come forward directly to officers."

A police cordon has been in place at Whitehills Nature Park, which is closed to members of the public while the investigations continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20221003-0995.

