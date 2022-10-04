Play Brightcove video

Residents in Gateshead have spoken of their shock after a 14-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed and killed on their estate.

Northumbria Police found the teenage boy with injuries "consistent with having been caused by a bladed article" in the Aycliffe Crescent area of the Springwell Estate at just after 8pm on Monday.

A murder investigation was launched after he died in hospital in the early hours of Tuesday, and a 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and held in custody.

One neighbour told ITV News Tyne Tees: "Really shocked. Stuff like this doesn't happen around here. A child whose sadly passed away now, it's not something that should happen at all."

Another said: "I couldn't be more shocked. Around the back of my house. It's just devastating."

Police have been at the scene throughout the day. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

Flowers and tributes have also been left at the scene.

A card left with flowers at the scene read: "Words can't even explain how much my heart broke when I found out you were passed away, you were an amazing friend to many and we all loved having you as a friend. You had the best music and the most contagious smile. You are loved and missed by many."

Another said: "I'm so sorry you had to pass in the way that you did. I'm just glad you're no longer suffering."

A 13-year-old girl has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and also remains in custody.

At a news briefing at Forth Banks police station in Newcastle, Chief Superintendent Helena Barron was asked whether the incident followed a relatively minor dispute, rather than a long-running feud between gangs.

She declined to give details, saying: "Unfortunately at this time, I can't disclose anything.

"It's at the very early stages of the investigation with it obviously only happening last night."

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness said: "It's devastating that our region has lost another young person to serious violence, and my thoughts are with the victim's family who will be experiencing unimaginable pain.

"This should never have happened and it now sits with our police to carry out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances that have led to the senseless loss of a young life.

"I recognise the shock and concern that will no doubt be felt across local communities and I know officers will be on hand to offer reassurance."

The victim's family are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...