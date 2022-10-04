A post-mortem examination is due to take place today following the death of a two-year-old girl in County Durham.

Police are investigating the death of Maya Louise Chappell, who died on Friday 30 September.

The youngster was taken to the Royal Victoria infirmary in Newcastle on Wednesday 28 September in critical condition.

She died in hospital on Friday evening.

A spokesman for Durham Police said a post mortem examination is due to be carried out today.

He added: "A dedicated team of detectives from the major crime team are continuing to investigate the incident."

A man arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident remains on bail while inquiries continue.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: “This was a tragic incident and our ongoing investigation is being progressed thoroughly and sensitively”.

Flowers, teddy bears and other toys have been left outside Maya's home in Shotton Colliery.

The incident has shocked the community, with many paying tribute to the youngster.

Thousands of pounds have been raised to assist her family in paying for her funeral.

