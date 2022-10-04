A man from North Yorkshire has broken a world record after completing the London Marathon while dressed as a unicorn.

Jeremie Maillard, from Harrogate, finished the marathon on Sunday 2 October in three hours, 26 minutes and 38 seconds.

It means he now holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon completed by a male while dressed as a mythical creature.

Mr Maillard, who was raising money for Alzheimer's Research UK, said he "galloped" through the streets of London to shave 32 minutes of the previous record.

He has previously completed the race while dressed as a Ninja Turtle.

He has now raised more than £1,300 for the charity.

Jeremie Maillard completed the London Marathon for Alzheimer's UK. Credit: Guinness World Records

A total of 18 world records were broken at the marathon on Sunday, from 34 attempts.

Guinness World Record adjudicator Will Munford, who was at the finish line, said: “The record breaking that takes place at the TCS London Marathon is truly inspiring to see first-hand.

"To me nothing embodies the physical and emotional effort required to achieve a Guinness World Record title, quite like those who cross the finish line of the marathon having achieved one. Coupled with the runners’ efforts raising money for various charities, often hand chosen through personal experience, their accomplishment in making the next edition of the book should not be undersold and they are all officially amazing.”

Among the other records to fall were the fastest marathon dressed in pyjamas (male), the fastest while wearing handcuffs (male) and the fastest while dressed as a witch (female).

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...