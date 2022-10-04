Play Brightcove video

The Sunderland manager has praised one of his players after he was spotted catching the bus home with fans after the game against Preston on Saturday 1 October.

The Black Cats Costa Rican teenager Jewison Bennette was pictured on social media heading away from the Stadium of Light with his dad sat beside him.

He made a substitute appearance during the Championship match, which ended in a goalless draw.

For Mowbray, it was a blast from the past.

He said: "The legendary Sunderland players of the past. They used to get on the bus.

"I thought it was great - he's a lad who is acclimatising and he's got his dad with him."

Mowbray recalled another occasion that saw Bennette's dad catching a lift on a bus, but this time it was the team coach.

He added: "After Watford and his dad hadn't arranged his trip home. He'd got to Watford and he was stood there and he didn't know how he was getting home so we allowed him to come on the team coach with us and sit with his son.

"I mean, just the reality of it, he's come round the world from Costa Rica to watch his son play footy. He didn't have a clue where Watford was! I was trying to get across to him 'you're not on the team bus every game'!

"But yeah, great that there he is getting on public transport."

Jewison Bennette scored his first goal for Sunderland during that game at Watford last month.

The 18-year-old has made a big impression since arriving on Wearside this summer and he's expected to represent Costa Rica in the World Cup, which starts in Qatar next month.

