Pictures of Lilidorei - the world's biggest play park - set to open at Alnwick Garden in 2023
New images have been released of how a development billed as the world's biggest play structure will look.
The fantasy village play area, named Lilidorei, is due to open at The Alnwick Garden in Northumberland in 2023.
The fantasy village development, which which will have a Christmassy feel all-year-round, is scheduled to open next spring after several delays.
Costing £15 million, the forest clearing will be scattered with the wooden homes of magical creatures like elves and goblins, with zip wires, slides and climbing walls connecting each area.
Fresh CGI images of how it will look have now been released of how the play area will look.
The idea for the park was dreamt up by the Duchess of Northumberland, with the name meaning 'the children's adventure with play at its heart'.
Construction of the park is well underway with the first house appearing on the site back in July.
It has been backed by Government funding via the Borderlands scheme and it is hoped it will attract a significant number of visitors to Northumberland.
Take a look at the newly released designs:
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...