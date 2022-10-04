New images have been released of how a development billed as the world's biggest play structure will look.

The fantasy village play area, named Lilidorei, is due to open at The Alnwick Garden in Northumberland in 2023.

The fantasy village development, which which will have a Christmassy feel all-year-round, is scheduled to open next spring after several delays.

Costing £15 million, the forest clearing will be scattered with the wooden homes of magical creatures like elves and goblins, with zip wires, slides and climbing walls connecting each area.

Fresh CGI images of how it will look have now been released of how the play area will look.

The idea for the park was dreamt up by the Duchess of Northumberland, with the name meaning 'the children's adventure with play at its heart'.

Construction of the park is well underway with the first house appearing on the site back in July.

It has been backed by Government funding via the Borderlands scheme and it is hoped it will attract a significant number of visitors to Northumberland.

Take a look at the newly released designs:

A CGI image of how the dwarves gnome house will look. Credit: Monstrum

An elf house will be part of the fantasy play area at Alnwick Garden. Credit: Monstrum

An aerial view of the main play structure of Lilidorei. Credit: Monstrum

Named the 'Squiffle house' at the Alnwick Garden development. Credit: Monstrum

The play area will feature fairy houses and the homes of other fantasy creatures. Credit: Monstrum

A Hobgoblin house at Lildorei. Credit: Monstrum

How the pixie house will look at Lilidorei. Credit: Monstrum

A CGI image of a sprite house at the play area. Credit: Monstrum

After dark Lilidorei will be lit up with fairy lights and Christmas trees Credit: Monstrum

Troll house Credit: Monstrum

