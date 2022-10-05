Emergency services have been called to a collision on the A19.

The northbound carriageway is closed in County Durham between the A1086 and A182 near Easington following a collision on Wednesday 5 October.

Traffic reports suggest the collision involved two lorries.

A spokesperson for Durham Police said: “Officers are currently dealing with an incident on the A19 northbound, near the Shell service station.

“The road is likely to remain closed for some time therefore drivers are asked to find an alternative route and avoid this area.

“We will update once the road has reopened.”

A diversion route is in place as follows:

Exit the A19 northbound and follow the exit slip around until it reaches the roundabout with the A182.

At the roundabout, take the first exit on to the A182 which leads directly on to the B1283 and follow.

At the crossroads, turn left onto the B1432 and follow northbound

At the junction at the end of the road, turn left onto the B1285 and travel south west until you reach the roundabout with the third exit onto the entry slip road to rejoin the northbound.

