A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after they were involved in a crash involving a car in County Durham.

The collision happened near Lanchester at about 4:45am on Tuesday 4 October.

It involved a motorcycle and a dark-coloured BMW 5 series.

A Durham Police spokesperson said it was believed the motorcyclist was travelling towards Consett, on Stockerley Lane, in the same direction as the BMW, when it struck the rear of the car.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after falling from the bike.

An appeal has been made for witnesses to come forward.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to the driver of what is believed to be a white coloured Transit-style van that is understood to have been behind the BMW just prior to the collision.

The road was closed for closed for several hours while investigators worked at the scene.

Witnesses or anyone with dash cam of the incident or of the motorcycle prior to the incident, are asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident reference 53 of October 4.

