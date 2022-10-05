A jockey has returned to racing 18 months after suffering a life-threatening stroke aged just 21.

Aidan Macdonald, from Hawick, fell from his horse during a race at Hexham in March 2021.

He was treated and discharged from hospital, but two weeks later suddenly collapsed.

Despite doctors telling him he would never ride again, he was back in action on 27 September with a race at Sedgefield, in County Durham.

Mr Macdonald, who trains in Middleham, North Yorkshire, said: "When I was in hospital I was told I'd be lucky if i was able to sit on a horse again. A lot of people told me to get a different job... it kind of spurred me on to keep going.

"To ride a racehorse on a track again was a big accomplishment for me. It's what I've worked for for the past 12 months so it felt good to finally pay off.

"I didn't see my mum's tears but I was told that she was crying most of my race. It was a bit emotional for both my mum and dad.

"It's all fixed now. Everything's healed in my head and neck, I'm at no more risk than any other jockey."

Aidan was in hospital for four weeks and it took 12 months to recover properly. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

Mr Macdonald, who is now 23, was dropping his girlfriend off at work when he collapsed suddenly last year.

"I wasn't driving, I was actually reversing my car back off the hill into the middle of the road and my girlfriend reached over and put the handbrake on for me, pulled me out the car, and phoned the ambulance," he said.

"I didn't really know what was going on so I wasn't too frightened but when I found out what it was and what had happened I was a bit shocked because you normally associate strokes with older people so it was quite frightening."

Doctors told Mr Macdonald that his stroke was the result of hitting his head after falling from his horse two weeks before.

Strokes in under 25-year-olds are very rare but the impact can be devastating.

Mr Macdonald said: "I lost all feeling in my left leg and my left arm for about 10 days. I could lift my arm up but I couldn't control it, it just fell straight back down."

"I was in hospital for four weeks which is a long time and it took me a good 12 months to fully recover."

At the beginning of 2022, he made it back onto a horse for the first time since his stroke.

After 18 months of recovery and training, he was declared fully fit to race again and took on the competition at Sedgefield, riding Mac Suibhne.

Although he did not win the race, he is optimistic about the future. He said: "I'm just going to get going again, get a few more rides under my belt, and a few more winners and hopefully get back to where I left off.

"Just stay positive and never give up. Always have something to aim for."

