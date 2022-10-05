Tomasz has been described as "a very kind, caring young man" Credit: Northumbria Police/Family photo

The parents of a 14-year-old boy who died following a suspected assault have shared a photo of their son for the first time.

Tomasz Oleszak, from Gateshead, died in hospital in the early hours of Tuesday 4 October following an alleged stabbing in the Aycliffe Crescent area of the Springwell Estate.

Chief Superintendent Helena Barron, from Northumbria Police, said: "Tomasz had his whole life ahead of him and this tragic incident has cut that life short and left his family utterly devastated.

"Their grief is unimaginable and they are in the thoughts of everyone at Northumbria Police as we continue to support them in every way we can.

"The investigation is very much ongoing and I want to thank the Springwell Estate community and everyone who has come forward with information for their support.

"While incidents of this nature are rare in our region, we do recognise the impact they have on the lives of those involved and the wider community.

"When they do occur we are committed to bringing those responsible to justice."

Emergency services had responded to reports of a teenager being seriously injured shortly after 8pm on Monday night.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

A 13-year-old girl, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, also remains in custody.

It is understood he played for football team Gateshead Cleveland Hall CA.

Since his death, the club has raised more than £11,000 to support his family.

On the online fundraiser page, one of the club's coaches wrote: "Tomasz was a very kind, caring young man.

"He was liked and loved by many he was a very passionate footballer who we all had the pleasure of coaching. He was much loved member of his local community and will be sadly missed by all who loved him."

Police have been searching the area of the alleged assault. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

Tomasz's family are continuing to be supported by specially-trained officers.

The Northumbria Police chief said officers will remain in the area for the next few days and warned people against speculating online.

"What might seem like an innocent comment or post on social media to you, could in reality disrupt an on-going investigation and cause further upset to the family of the victim," Ms Barron added.

"We would ask that if you did see something or have information in relation to what has happened, please come forward directly to officers."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20221003-0995.

