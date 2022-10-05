A school has issued a statement after a 14-year-old student died in a suspected stabbing in Gateshead.

Brendan Robson, Headteacher at Cardinal Hume Catholic School, says what has happened is "devastating."

Tomasz Oleszak died in hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning after an alleged assault near Whitehills Nature Park in Gateshead on Monday.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 13-year-old girl arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both remain in custody.

Mr Robson, issuing a statement on behalf of the school, said: "We are devastated to hear of this tragic incident involving one of our students.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this very sad time.

"As a school we are doing all we can to support our students and everyone in our community who is affected."

Northumbria Police said in a statement Tomasz had suffered an injury consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

He was taken to hospital where he passed away.

Flowers, balloons and teddy tributes have been left at the scene and specialist police officers are still investigating in the area.

Tomasz's family are continuing to be supported by specially-trained officers.

Northumbria Police chief, Helen Barron, warned people against speculating details online and urged anyone with information to come forward.

"What might seem like an innocent comment or post on social media to you, could in reality disrupt an on-going investigation and cause further upset to the family of the victim," Ms Barron added.

"We would ask that if you did see something or have information in relation to what has happened, please come forward directly to officers."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20221003-0995.

