A firework display, described as "one of the biggest the North East has seen" has been cancelled, two weeks after it was announced.

The event was due to take place on bonfire night in Stewart Park, and had been billed as one of the biggest in the region.

It was being put on by Crow Events, the team behind the Hoppings Fair in Newcastle.

Organisers have now cancelled it, with a message on the ticket booking site Skiddle citing concerns over " high numbers and major traffic congestion".

In a post on social media, "internal capacity issues" were cited.

Middlesbrough Fireworks Facebook page reads: "Due to internal capacity issues we are no longer able to deliver the Middlesbrough Fireworks event. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and all customers who have bought tickets will be automatically refunded.

"We are excited to begin planning the Middlesbrough Fireworks event for 2023 and will be bringing details of that forward in the near future."

