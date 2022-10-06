A man has been charged with murder following the death of a two-year-old girl in County Durham.

Maya Louise Chappell was found in a critical condition after police attended an address in Shotton Colliery on Wednesday 28 September.

The girl was airlifted to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary but she died in hospital two days later.

Durham Constabulary have now confirmed that a 26-year-old man from Shotton Colliery has been charged with murder following Maya's death.

The man has been remanded in custody and will appear at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning (7 October).

A 23-year-old woman was also arrested in connection with the investigation and has since been released under investigation.

