A man has died in hospital after a crash in Hartlepool.

Martin Casey, from Hartlepool, passed away in James Cook University Hospital today, Thursday 6 October.

The 38-year-old was travelling in a white Ford Puma when it crashed at the roundabout junction of Powlett Road and Easington Road in Hartlepool on Tuesday 27 September.

His family today paid tribute to him, saying that he will be sadly missed and he leaves behind his mother, brother and sister.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: " Our thoughts remain with Mr Casey’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time."

Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen the white Ford Puma being driven in the area of Easington Road from 11:30pm on Tuesday 27 September, to get in touch.

