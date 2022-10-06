Two men have been charged following a pitch invasion at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium.

The two men, aged 19 and 22, have been charged with 'going onto a playing area at a football match' following the alleged incident during Middlesbrough's 1-0 victory over Birmingham City FC.

Both men are due to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court on Thursday 20 October, a spokesperson for Cleveland Police said.

It was Boro's first match since manager Chris Wilder was sacked.

In July, it was announced that pitch invaders at Premier League and English Football League matches would receive an automatic club ban.

The Football Association has brought in tougher sanctions for clubs as part of a drive to tackle fan behaviour.

Convictions for going onto a playing area at a football match come under the Football Offences Act - and can result in a fine of up to £1000, and a football banning order.

