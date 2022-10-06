The Earl of Wessex visited Newcastle today, to meet and thank the region’s emergencyservices, local authorities and community organisations who responded to support the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

His Royal Highness met representatives from Northumbria Police, the North East Ambulance Service and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Services in Newcastle City Library.

Children from Hotspur Primary School meeting the Earl of Wessex. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

They represented the North East region and assisted the London-based services at the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth in London and Windsor on Monday 19 September.Prince Edward also met members of the Local Resilience Forum and local authorities who helped with tributes, services and mourning arrangements, along with volunteers from the British Red Cross, Hotspur Primary School, and the Royal Grammar School.His Royal Highness went on to view an exhibition at the City Library showing a visit by her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and HRH The Duke of Edinburgh to Newcastle.

His Royal Highness views an exhibition of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh visiting Newcastle. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

The Earl then joined a coffee morning with volunteers and representatives of the Salvation Army, the Chinese Church, Junction 42, Joseph Cowan Lifelong Learning, the Brunswick Club, the Listening Post and The Tuneless choir of local charities and community groups.

