The family of a Gateshead teenager who died after an alleged stabbing have paid tribute to their 'amazing' son.

Tomasz Oleszak, aged 14, died in hospital in the early hours of Tuesday 4 October.

Police were called to the Aycliffe Crescent area of the Springwell Estate on Monday evening.

A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, has now been charged with his murder, as well as a charge of attempted wounding and a charge of possession of a bladed article.

In their tribute, Tomasz's family said their 'world has changed forever'.

Tomasz's family have released this new image of him, saying they are 'devastated beyond words. Credit: Family photo

They said: “Tomasz was an amazing son, a kind and caring role model to his little brother and a great friend to so many.

“As a family we are devastated beyond words.

“He was a talented, smart young man and a brilliant footballer. He had so much potential and his whole life ahead of him. He made us so proud to be his parents.

“We will never stop loving him. The hole left in our lives can never be filled. Our world has changed forever. But even in our darkest days, the community has helped us see just a little bit of light.

“We are completely blown away by the support and kindness that has been shown to our family.

“We also want to thank Northumbria Police for their support. We are eternally grateful.

“Thank you so much to all of Tomasz’s friends, our neighbours and everyone for their love and generosity.

“We request that people continue to give us the space we need to grieve.”

The family is being support by specialist officers from Northumbria Police, who ask the public to respect their privacy.

The force says the investigation is continuing, with officers remaining in the Springwell Estate for the time being.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them via the 'Tell Us Something' page on their website, contacting them directly or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.