Detectives investigating the death of Tomasz Oleszak from Gateshead have charged a teenager with his murder.

The 14-year-old boy has also been charged with attempted wounding and possession of a bladed article.

He cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Emergency services were called to the Aycliffe Crescent area of the Springwell Estate in Gateshead on Monday evening to a report of a teenager being seriously injured.14-year-old Tomasz, who had suffered a stab wound, passed away in hospital the following morning.

Within hours of launching an investigation officers arrested two teenagers in relation to the incident.

The second person, a 13-year-old girl, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been bailed.

Chief Superintendent Helena Barron, of Northumbria Police, said: "This is a tragic incident which has left a family utterly devastated.

"Our thoughts very much continue to be with Tomasz’s loved ones and we will support them in every way we can. We would also ask that their privacy is respected at this time.

"We have now charged a teenager with murder and there is still an on-going investigation so we continue to appeal to the public for information.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information, who has not yet come forward, is asked to pick up the phone and contact police or Crimestoppers.

"I would also remind people that person who has been charged is under the age of 18, is legally entitled to anonymity and must not be named or identified.

"I would further urge people not to speculate about what might have happened as this could also impact our investigation and ongoing court proceedings."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20221003-0995. You can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.