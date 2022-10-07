Tributes have been paid to County Durham British Super Bike rider Chrissy Rouse who died following a crash at the weekend.

The 26-year-old from Burnopfield suffered a serious head injury after being unavoidably hit by a following rider on the first lap of Sunday’s race at Donington Park.

He was treated trackside before being taken to hospital where he underwent surgery.

Mr Rouse is said to have passed away ‘peacefully surrounded by his family’ on Thursday.

Race organiser MSVR said it was investigating the incident with the coroner, police and the Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board.

Tributes were also paid by staff at Emmanuel College in Gateshead where Mr Rouse was a pupil.